USA Basketball Women’s National Team vs China National Team

SEATTLE — The USA Women’s Basketball Team will be hosting the Chinese Women’s Basketball team on April 26 at KeyArena.

“I think the players will very much appreciate playing the game rather than practicing,” said Dawn Staley, USA National Team and University of South Carolina head coach. “Competition brings out the best in them, and that’s what China will give to us in Seattle.”

Tickets for the exhibition contest, which will tip-off at 7 p.m., are available via StormBasketball.com or by calling the Storm at 206-217-9622.

This marks the second game between the United States and China in Seattle. Prior to the 2012 Olympic Games, the two teams clashed on May 12, with the United States earning a 100-62 victory.

Currently listing 10th in the world in International Basketball Federation (FIBA)’s women’s rankings, China qualified to play in the 2018 FIBA World Cup by virtue of a bronze-medal finish in the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup.

China has competed in eight Olympic competitions and nine FIBA World Cups and has captured an Olympic silver medal (1992) and bronze medal (1984) and silver (1994) and bronze (1983) in World Cup play.