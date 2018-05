Hundreds attended the Seattle Cherry Blossom and Japanese Cultural Festival on April 20-22 at the Seattle Center.

Attendees experienced the cultural roots and contemporary influences of Japan through live performances, visual arts, artisan demonstrations, hands-on activities, food and games.

The festival, founded 42 years ago, celebrates the 1,000 cherry trees gifted to Seattle by Prime Minister Takeo Miki on behalf of the Japanese government during the U.S. Bicentennial.