Scholarships awarded

Mary Knell, Wells Fargo Washington CEO awarded two Judith M. Runstad Wells Fargo Women’s Roundtable Scholarships at the 2018 Wine, Women and What’s Happening event on April 19 at the Four Seasons in Seattle.

Each $6500 scholarship — administered through the University of Washington Women’s Center — was awarded to Elizabeth Halsne, a Ph.D. student in the Rehabilitation Science program and a Masters student in the Mechanical Engineering program, and Elise Rasmussen — who is pursuing her Master of Urban Planning and Master of Public Health.

Former Gov. Christine Gregoire was the keynote speaker.