Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / Scholarships awarded

Scholarships awarded

By Leave a Comment

From left: Mary Knell, Wells Fargo, Lea Tiernan, Mary’s Place, and Catherine Gerlach, Beecher’s Foundation at the 2018 Wine, Women and What’s Happening. (Photo by Assunta Ng)

Mary Knell, Wells Fargo Washington CEO awarded two Judith M. Runstad Wells Fargo Women’s Roundtable Scholarships at the 2018 Wine, Women and What’s Happening event on April 19 at the Four Seasons in Seattle.

Each $6500 scholarship — administered through the University of Washington Women’s Center — was awarded to Elizabeth Halsne, a Ph.D. student in the Rehabilitation Science program and a Masters student in the Mechanical Engineering program, and Elise Rasmussen — who is pursuing her Master of Urban Planning and Master of Public Health.

Former Gov. Christine Gregoire was the keynote speaker.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *