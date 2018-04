Held from March 30 – Apr 1 at the Washington State Convention Center, tens of thousands of anime fans got to mingle and cosplay at Sakura-Con. Known as the Northwest’s “oldest and most well-attended” convention devoted to the art, the member-only festival featured contests, panels, “cosplay chess,” gaming, and the Kawaii vs. Kowai Dance Party.

There were also two fashion shows, and special Shinjuku musical guests Okamoto.