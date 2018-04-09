Northwest Asian Weekly


You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / New senior editor of Eastside publications

New senior editor of Eastside publications

By Leave a Comment

Samantha Pak

Samantha Pak has been named senior editor of all of Sound Publishing’s Eastside publications. The former editor of the Kirkland Reporter and Bothell-Kenmore Reporter, and monthly “On The Shelf” columnist for the Northwest Asian Weekly, Pak will oversee the Kirkland Reporter, Bothell-Kenmore Reporter, Bellevue Reporter, Issaquah-Sammamish Reporter, Mercer Island Reporter, Redmond Reporter, and Snoqualmie Valley Record.

She is a University of Washington graduate with a bachelor’s in journalism. She enjoys reading, dancing, yoga, and paddleboarding.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *