New KEIRO Leadership

Frank Fukui became Keiro Northwest’s board president in January, after serving the board since 2014.

Longtime CEO Jeffrey Hattori left in January and Bridgette Takeuchi is leading the Keiro team in the interim.

Fukui grew up in Seattle and his father was a Kiero resident. He is a Garfield High School and University of Washington graduate. Takeuchi grew up in Renton and graduated from Seattle University. Before joining Keiro, she worked in corporate America at Ernst & Young and at Symetra Financial.