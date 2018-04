A brand-new Japanese Izakaya restaurant opened in Capitol Hill on April 15.

Junkichi on 224 Broadway East features a Japanese grilling tradition in which skewers are slow-grilled over intensely hot, high carbon charcoal to cook food.

The restaurant also features an AI robot, Sota, that interacts with guests at the table.

Junkichi is owned and operated by Plenty USA, Inc. that operates the Ramen Santouka restaurants in Seattle and Boston.