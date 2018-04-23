New APDC chair

Janice Deguchi is excited to take over the reins as chair of the Asian Pacific Directors Coalition (APDC).

Deguchi serves as the Executive Director of Community for Youth, a mentoring program serving high school students in South Seattle. She brings over 20 years of experience as a nonprofit executive leader.

Previously, Deguchi was COO of Keiro Northwest, executive director of the Denise Louie Education Center, past president of the Seattle Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL), and past president of the Washington State Association of Head Start/ECEAP.