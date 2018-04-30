Mona Das running for State Senate

Mona Das, who once ran to replace Rep. Dave Reichert in Washington state’s 8th Congressional District, then dropped out, now wants to challenge state Sen. Joe Fain.

Born to Indian parents who immigrated to America when she was 8 months old, Das owns a mortgage business and lives in Covington.

The 47th District, which includes Southeast King County and parts of Kent, Covington, and Auburn, is one of the state’s few legislative swing districts.

Das said she will continue to “advocate for those who need a strong voice — immigrants, women, and others in our communities who are often overlooked,” if elected.