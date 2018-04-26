Masseur charged with sexual assault

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Xiaodong Yang, 49, has been charged with two counts of indecent liberties — after a woman reported that he sexually assaulted her at a massage clinic.

Police arrested Yang at L.H. Massage in Federal Way on March 1, and he bailed out of jail April 4, according to King County Jail records. He told authorities he did not have a massage license, but worked at the business six days a week.

40-year-old Andrea Taylor went to L.H. Massage one evening in February, where she’d gone several times before, and Yang, who she’d never seen before, treated her.

According to criminal and civil reports, Taylor said Yang touched her buttocks in a way the woman felt was unusual, then continued to her inner thigh and inserted his fingers into her genitalia.

Another woman made a similar allegation against Yang.

That woman, 32, and her husband went to L.H. Massage on Christmas last year for a couple’s massage, but a couple’s room was not available, so they were assigned to separate rooms.

Taylor has sued L.H. Massage for employing someone who not only is accused of repeatedly assaulting clients, but also worked without a state-required massage license.