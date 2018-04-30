Karam Dana receives Distinguished Teaching Award

Karam Dana is the recipient of the 2018 University of Washington (UW) Bothell Distinguished Teaching Award, one of the University’s highest honors.

A Palestinian American, Dana is an assistant professor in the School of Interdisciplinary Arts & Sciences. In recommending him for the award, the award selection committee cited Dana’s focus on reciprocity, rigor, empathy, and learning, as well as courses that resonate with students who care about social justice, fairness, and equality.

The award carries a $5,000 honorarium. Dana will be honored at awards ceremonies and recognized at the UW Bothell commencement ceremony.

Dana earned his doctorate at the UW in 2009 in Near and Middle Eastern studies, and is the director of the American Muslim Research Institute. He also serves as the faculty adviser to the Muslim Students Association.