ICHS to honor transforming leaders

International Community Health Services (ICHS) announced five recipients of its 2018 Sapphire Leadership Award, to be given at the 2018 Bloom Gala on May 5.

ICHS board members Janyce Ko Fisher and Hiroshi Nakano are among the recipients, as well as former ICHS Executive Director Dorothy Wong, ICHS physician Dr. Alan Chun, and ICHS CFO Hermes Shahbazian.

“These leaders offer us inspiration and a reminder to dream and persevere, as we face new challenges and as those we serve face new threats to continued access to affordable, high quality health care,” said Teresita Batayola, ICHS CEO.