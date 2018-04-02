Former Seahawks at Seattle Rotary Club

Former Seattle Seahawks and NFL commentator Jordan Babineaux was the keynote speaker at the Seattle Rotary Club’s March 14 luncheon. He talked about good habits and discipline.

It was all part of the Rotary’s celebration of 44 students in the Seattle Public Schools who have overcome extreme adversity with the help of the Winners For Life (WFL) program. WFL is a foundation that offers scholarships to at-risk youth.

The Rotary also awarded a gift bag full of goodies to the students, which included Starbucks gift cards and gas cards.