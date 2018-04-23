Delta-Korean Air partnership

Delta Air Lines has been operating out of a brand-new, world-class terminal at Incheon International Airport (ICN) since January.

The new 1,260,000-square-foot Terminal 2, designed to handle more than 18 million customers per year, will be used by Delta, Korean Air, and Air France-KLM customers.

“With our expanded partnership with Korean Air and the new terminal at ICN, we will offer the best travel experience to our customers who travel to and from Asian cities via Incheon Airport,” said Matteo Curcio, Delta’s Vice President – Asia Pacific. “We are working closely with Korean Air to build the most convenient hub in Asia, reducing connecting times and offering the best-in-class products at the new Terminal 2 at Incheon Airport.”

Delta is the only U.S. carrier operating nonstop flights between ICN and three U.S. gateway cities, including Atlanta, Detroit, and Seattle.