Bothell boy wins at Augusta National

Taighan Chea of Bothell was named champion of the 7-9 boys age group at the Drive, Chip and Putt finals at Augusta National on April 1. Chea, 7, was one of four junior golfers from Washington who earned an invitation to the annual event.

Kasey Maralack of Snoqualmie tied for second in the 12-13 girls. Conrad Chisman of Stanwood was fourth among the 12-13 boys, and Zach Huang of Sammamish was 10th in the 10-11 boys.

A joint initiative founded in 2013 by the Masters Tournament, United States Golf Association, and the PGA of America, Drive, Chip and Putt is a free nationwide junior golf development competition.