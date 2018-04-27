By Staff

The month of May is Asian Pacific Islander (API) Heritage Month And the API Heritage Month Celebration will be held at the Seattle Center Armory on May 6 from 11:45 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

This year’s celebration features Luna Lee, a YouTube sensation boasting 152,000 subscribers and international Gayageum player who infuses traditional Korean instrumentals with contemporary musical hits by artists such as Fleetwood Mac, The White Stripes, and Pink Floyd.

Luna will perform at 3 p.m. inside the Armory.

This event showcases the rich cultural diversity of the API community featuring local groups giving traditional and contemporary performances,” said API Heritage Month chairperson Peter Tsai. “It shares API experience with younger generations and inspires future generations.”

Demonstrations include Wu Shu Martial Arts, and activities for all ages including face painting and lei making, traditional and contemporary dishes from Incredibowls Food Truck, and the popular hum bow eating contest and performances by Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team. For more information visit apiheritage.com.

Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month originated in 1978 when Congress passed Public Law 95-419 and President Jimmy Carter ultimately signed. In 1990, George H.W. Bush signed a bill passed by Congress to extend Asian American Heritage Week to a month, and May was officially designated as Asian Pacific American Heritage Month two years later.

In Seattle, the Taiwanese American Heritage Week, which first occurred in 2001, is now expanding to a month. This year’s theme is “Encounter Taiwan in Seattle.”

Vincent Yao, the Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office said, “Every year, we celebrate Taiwanese American Heritage Week with various festivities and unique live performances. However, this year we have also included a series of Taiwanese culinary events and Taiwanese American Film Festival. This will enable people in Seattle to explore and experience the beauty of Taiwan in all five senses.”