SEATTLE — Police have recovered a car connected to the suspects in a home invasion robbery in South Seattle, where a 73-year-old Vietnamese grandmother was shot.

Detectives are processing the red Kia Spectra for evidence. It was recovered on March 8 in a parking lot in the 9400 block of Rainier Avenue South.

Two days prior, it was used as a getaway vehicle shortly after two suspects shot the victim in the shoulder in her home on Renton Avenue South.

Detective Mike Magan told the Northwest Asian Weekly that he thinks this was a random attack.

“The suspects happened to drive by and see this woman unloading groceries from her car.” Magan said three generations of the same family live in the home. He described them as “legitimate church going people, very traditional with good values.”

The victim’s grandson was helping to bring groceries inside when he heard his grandmother scream and a gunshot. Magan said the grandson ran into the kitchen and saw his grandmother on the floor, being pistol whipped by two males.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. She has since been released.

Police are now looking for a late model, silver Toyota Corolla Hybrid. Surveillance camera captured footage of the suspects climbing into that car in the same parking lot where the Kia was found.

The two suspects that entered the victim’s home are described as being light-skinned Black males, in their late teens to early 20s. The first one is 6 feet tall, and wore a white jacket and white pants and armed.

The second is around 5’6”, skinny, and wore a blue jacket and dark pants. He has a mustache.

Seattle police believe a third suspect was driving the getaway car.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Magan in the Robbery Unit at (206) 684-5540.