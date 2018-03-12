Tsuji makes Oscar history

Kazuhiro Tsuji was named best makeup artist at the Academy Awards on March 4, for his work in the British film Darkest Hour, making him the first Asian to receive the honor.

“I am very humbled when I think that I won this prize in a field that had so many talented candidates,” Tsuji said in his acceptance speech.

For the film, Tsuji transformed actor Gary Oldman into the jowly and portly Winston Churchill.

Born in Kyoto, Tsuji taught himself the techniques of the special makeup used in films and went to the United States in 1996 to work in the industry.