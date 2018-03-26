Tina Tchen to head Recording Academy’s diversity task force

On March 6, the organization behind the Grammy Awards named Tina Tchen as the chair of its new task force for inclusion and diversity. Her appointment follows a controversy over the place of women in the music business that erupted following this year’s Grammy ceremony.

The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (NARAS) promised to create a task force to try to address these issues. Tchen, a Chicago-based Chinese American lawyer who has been one of the leaders of the legal defense fund for Time’s Up, will head it.

Tchen also served as chief of staff for former First Lady Michelle Obama and was the executive director of the White House Council on Women and Girls, established by President Obama.