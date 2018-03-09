PICTORIAL: Seattle Chinese Culture and Arts Association and the Overseas Community Affairs Council celebrates Lunar New Year

Northwest Asian Weekly

The Bellevue Collection, along with Seattle Chinese Culture and Arts Association and the Overseas Community Affairs Council – Republic of China (Taiwan), held a Lunar New Year celebration on Feb. 24 in Bellevue Square’s Center Court. Marking the 7th year of bringing this celebration on the Eastside, this daylong celebration included a martial arts demonstration, music, a Peking Opera performance, painting, cultural workshops, and a Din Tai Fung food sampling.

Photos courtesy of Hut Kwan, Assunta Ng, Tony Au, and Rebecca Ip

VIPs at the event

People stood everywhere to see the lion dance performance.

Brush paint Chinese names

Teresa Fang, founder of Seattle Chinese Culture and Arts Association

A volunteer

A small gift for guests

