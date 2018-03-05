Hyung-jong Lee is the new Consul General of the Republic of South Korea in Seattle.

He arrived in Seattle two months ago from Seoul, where he recently served as the Director General for Environment and Climate Change, and he represented South Korea at the Paris Climate Change Conference in 2015.

Hyung-jong graduated from Seoul National University in the field of International Relations, and he earned his master’s in Economics at University College Dublin.

Lee is married with a daughter and a son. He is an avid sports fan and loves golf, table tennis, and tennis.

His vision for his service in the Pacific Northwest focuses on economic relations between the Pacific Northwest region and Korea. He is very interested in entrepreneurship and new ideas for economic development.