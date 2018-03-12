Morisawa art on traffic boxes

The work of Pacific Northwest artist Naoko Morisawa has been chosen to decorate traffic signal control boxes in the city of Kent.

The Kent Arts Commission announced the completion and installation of the vinyl art wraps late last month. The art wraps are intended to curb graffiti and create a visually dynamic and interesting environment.

Morisawa’s creation is at the corner of Southeast 256th and 101st Avenue, in front of Kent Meridian High School.

Five artists’ designs were selected out of a total of about 100 applicants, from an open art competition last year.