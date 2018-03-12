Mihara is 2018 winner of Paul A. Gagnon prize

The National Council for History Education (NCHE) announced Sam Mihara as this year’s winner of the Paul A. Gagnon prize.

Mihara received the award for his work lecturing about his imprisonment as a child at Heart Mountain camp during World War II.

Formerly a rocket scientist at Boeing, Mihara has spoken to over 50,000 students and teachers throughout the United States.

Mihara said, “The importance of history education cannot be overstated. Through education about the

Japanese American imprisonment, we can help to ensure that such civil rights violations never happen again.”

The award ceremony will be held in April in San Antonio, Texas, at this year’s national NCHE conference.