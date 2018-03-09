Mayor announces community workshops for Chief of Police search

SEATTLE — Mayor Jenny Durkan has announced 10 community workshops in all police precincts to assist the Police Search Committee with finding the best candidates for Seattle’s next police chief.

The workshops, including one in the Chinatown-International District on March 28, are open to all Seattle residents.

“The voice of the community is a powerful and essential part of selecting our next police chief,” said Durkan.

“Our next chief must be committed, to deepening the relationship between our neighborhoods that have been disproportionately targeted by our criminal justice system; and to building a diverse and progressive justice system with meaningful and lasting police reform.”

The Chinatown workshop will be held at the Chinatown International District Community Center on 719 8th Avenue South at 5:30 p.m.

For more information about the Chief of Police search, visit seattle.gov/policechiefsearch.