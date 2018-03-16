Man arrested following double stabbing in ID

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Police arrested a 36-year-old man after a stabbing on March 8 in Hing Hay Park.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspect and two other men were arguing in front of the park entrance to the Bush Hotel around 9 a.m., when the suspect pulled out a knife and started attacking. Officers responded to the 911 calls and officers from both the West and East Precinct responded.

Police found two victims, ages 63 and 50, nearby. The first victim had been stabbed multiple times, once in the chest, while the other had a slash wound to his face. Both men were transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Officers located the suspect outside of Four Seas and detained him. He still had the knife on him. Multiple witnesses positively identified the man as the suspect, and he was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of assault.

