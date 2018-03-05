Lunar New Year stamp

The U.S. Postal Service dedicated the Year of the Dog Forever stamp last month — the 11th of 12 stamps in the Celebrating Lunar New Year series.

Larry Muñoz, acting vice president, Pacific Area Operations, who dedicated the stamp, said, “As you use these beautiful stamps to mail your letters and packages, it is our wish that the “Year of the Dog” brings each of you good health, great joy, and much prosperity.”

He said the stamp dedication gives the Postal Service a chance to reinforce its commitment to celebrate America’s diversity.

Art director Ethel Kessler worked on the series with illustrator Kam Mak, a Hong Kong-born artist who grew up in New York City’s Chinatown and now lives in Brooklyn.