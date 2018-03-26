Harold Taniguchi honored

The director of the King County Department of Transportation (KCDOT), Harold Taniguchi, was recently honored with the Honorable Ray LaHood (Man of the Year) Award from the Puget Sound Chapter of the Women’s Transportation Seminar.

According to the award nomination, Taniguchi is a “servant leader,” one who consistently cultivates a workplace that supports and empowers all employees.

Deputy Executive for Operations Rhonda Berry said Taniguchi has mentored at least 18 women at King County, and helped them develop action plans for career success.

At the end of this year, Taniguchi will conclude 16 years of service to the county as DOT director.