Dog Photo Contest

Thank you to all who sent in their photos. Many posted on here were disqualified because the photos did not include holding a sign that read “NWAW.” Photos of stuffed toy dogs were also disqualified.

The winning entry is from the University of Washington School of Social Work (UW SSW) API group called SWAPI — Social Work Asian and Pacific Islanders. Walker and Sterling (pictured in the front row) are from the Washington Alaskan Malamute Adoption League (WAMAL), an adoption/rescue group that helps find homes for Huskys and Malamutes. UW SSW wins a $100 gift certificate to Oasis Tea Zone.

The runners up each win $25 restaurant gift certificates.

Please call (206) 223-5559 and make an appointment to claim your prize. Your photo will be taken and published.

Special thanks to our sponsors: