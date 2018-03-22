Northwest Asian Weekly


You are here: Home / News / Community News / Features / Dog Photo Contest

Dog Photo Contest

By Leave a Comment

Thank you to all who sent in their photos. Many posted on here were disqualified because the photos did not include holding a sign that read “NWAW.” Photos of stuffed toy dogs were also disqualified.

The winning entry is from the University of Washington School of Social Work (UW SSW) API group called SWAPI — Social Work Asian and Pacific Islanders. Walker and Sterling (pictured in the front row) are from the Washington Alaskan Malamute Adoption League (WAMAL), an adoption/rescue group that helps find homes for Huskys and Malamutes. UW SSW wins a $100 gift certificate to Oasis Tea Zone.

The runners up each win $25 restaurant gift certificates.

Please call (206) 223-5559 and make an appointment to claim your prize. Your photo will be taken and published.

Special thanks to our sponsors:

JADE GARDEN RESTAURANT

KING’S BBQ HOUSE

Front row of dogs from left to right: Sterling, Walker, and Troy. Next row from bottom – left to right: Leo Egashira, Pharady Chea, Chanira Reang Sperry, Jane Lee, and Cindy Tang. Dogs in the back left to right: Leo Genie. 4th Row from left to right: Jennifer Maglalang. Behind and hold the banner: Saul Tran Cornwall, Assistant Dean Kalei Kanuha, Hao Tan, Dean Edwina Uehara, Jennifer Brower, Bethany Robinson, and Ginny Song. Very back right holding the banner: Miya Yung. Very Top right: Stan de Mello.

Fifi (left) and Heidi, 1 year old.

Kristyn Okada and Kuma

Brian Miyamoto and dog Mochi

Jay Serjon and dog Tintan

Earl Barnes and dog Marlos Borgia

Dena and dog Jac

Frank Valenz and dog James Bond

Vivian Nguyen and Nori

Stacy Nguyen and dogs Charlie and Georgie

Shinny Ip and dog, Latte

From left: Robert Ulep, Zoi Kung & Tek Kung with dogs, Jujubee, Juno, and Lucy.

Tessa and Bear

Lester

Zoi (right) with Pom Pom and Pom

Vivian, Wing Zhao and Bobo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *