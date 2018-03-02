Community Work Day

By Becky Chan

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

The threat of rain did not dampen the enthusiasm of over 20 volunteers at Danny Woo Community Garden in the Chinatown/International District. City Fruit, a nonprofit that promotes urban fruits to benefit the Seattle community, co-sponsored the Feb. 24 event.

The day turned out to be perfect for the students from University of Washington’s Filipino American Student Association (FASA). They were there for a service project. According to Thomas Abalahin, Community Service Chair for FASA, volunteering at Danny Woo contributes to the legacy of “Uncle Bob” Santos, who saw a need and founded the garden in 1975.

Abalahin shared a quote from the musical “Hamilton” about legacy, “It’s planting seeds in a garden you never get to see.” But if you do want to see or volunteer at the garden, the next work party is on March 10.