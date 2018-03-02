COMMENTARY: Response to “Let’s arm teachers” commentary

The NRA’s answer to gun violence is always more guns. The data is clear — more guns equal more gun violence. Proposing to arm teachers is just another in a long line of NRA shams designed to deflect the conversation away from America’s real problem with guns and gun violence. This proposal is a non-starter. Just ask teachers, ask law enforcement, ask anyone who knows about public safety. They do not want more guns in schools. The NRA wants to shift attention away from common sense gun safety legislation to get us arguing about arming teachers. There are bills in the Washington State Legislature today that would go a long way to reducing gun violence, like raising the age to buy rifles, like the one used in Parkland, to 21. Let’s talk about serious proposals to reduce gun violence, and provide a safer community for all of us.

Best Regards,

— Jaron Lindbom

President of Washington Ceasefire