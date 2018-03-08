Classifieds

For placing an ad in the Classified section, please contact John at john@nwasianweekly.com or George at george1@nwasianweekly.com. The deadline to place a classified ad is Tuesday.

Administrative Specialist II – Bilingual

Performs a wide range of administrative and office support activities for the agency to facilitate the efficient operation of the organization and to provide customer support to agency staff, clients and visitors. Must be fluent in Cantonese or other AAPI language and English. Multiple positions open. For more information, visit https://acrs.org/careers/current-openings/. Send resume & cover letter to: hr@acrs.org

Executive Director Chinese Information and Service Center (CISC)

Headquartered in Seattle’s Chinatown/International District, CISC is a 45-year-old non-profit agency providing full range of human services to immigrant communities. CISC is seeking an Executive Director to lead the agency to a new level of success. This is an exceptional opportunity for a visionary leader with a passion for serving the community.

Responsibilities: Developing and implementing long range strategic plans and initiatives, developing strategic relationships, leadership and management of the agency. Bachelor’s degree or equivalent and 5+ years of executive level management experience. Knowledge and experience in fundraising, securing grants, managing a $6 million budget. A demonstrated success functioning in the Asian cultural environment, human services background with multi-ethnic communities, and bi-lingual preferred.

Send cover letter and resume by March 30, 2018 to: CISC Executive Director Search, 611 South Lane Street, Seattle, WA 98104 or email to Kevin Chan atkevinc@cisc-seattle.org

For more information about CISC, please see our website at www.cisc-seattle.org.