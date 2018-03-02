Chinatown street paving

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) said it will close some Chinatown streets next week for paving.

Maynard Avenue South, from South Dearborn Street to South King Street, and South King Street, from Maynard Avenue South to 7th Avenue South, will be affected starting March 3 through March 9.

Weather permitting, SDOT crews will grind off the top two inches of pavement and repave the streets. All lanes of each impacted block and intersection will be closed from 7 a.m.–4 p.m.

Each block and intersection will be closed for only two work days.

72 hours before work starts, “No Parking” signs will be placed along the impacted streets. Sidewalks will remain open.