BLOG: The legacy of Tetsuden Kashima

By Assunta Ng

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Here is good news for fans of the University of Washington (UW)’s cherry trees: they will blossom next week, according to a UW news release. The iconic 31 cherry trees at the UW Quad, a gift from Japan in 1912, symbolized the friendship between the United States and Japan. If you pay attention, many more cherry trees were planted, extending to Drumheller Fountain. Those trees were the result of Tetsu Kashima’s leadership in 2014.

Kashima, professor emeritus of American Ethnic Studies, is the recipient of this year’s Order of the Rising Sun, Gold rays with Rosette, which was handed out on Mar. 9 at the Japanese Consul General’s residence.

He was recognized for “his contributions to the advancement of Japanese and Japanese Americans in the United States,” said Yoichiro Yamada, Consul General of Japan. The award was announced last November.

“Dr. Kashima has devoted his academic career to understanding Japanese American sociology and history in America,” said Yamada. “His pioneering work in Asian American Studies has been recognized both nationally and internationally, especially in the areas of Japanese American incarceration and internment during WWII, Japanese American values and interpersonal relations, and Japanese American religiosity.”

Kashima, an author, has published “Buddhism in America: The Social Organization of an Ethnic Religious Institution” and “Judgment Without Trial: Japanese American Imprisonment During World War II,” in addition to several journal articles.

Kashima has also taught in Japan, as a visiting professor at both Ryukoku University in Kyoto and Yamaguchi National University.

Born in California, Kashima, who received his Ph.D. in Sociology from the University of California at San Diego, has been a UW professor since 1976. He was the Director of Asian American Studies until the program was combined with the African American Studies program and the Center for Chicano Studies, to form the Department of American Ethnic Studies in 1986.

At the UW, he has contributed to promoting reconciliation, justice, and recognition for those affected by the internment. From establishing the annual Day of Remembrance in 1997, to reflecting upon the signing of Executive Order 9066, to the Long Journey Home ceremony in 2008, Kashima was determined to recognize significant events that were long overdue.

In 2008, honorary degrees were bestowed upon 449 former Japanese American UW students who were unable to complete their studies as a result of their incarceration. Former UW President Mark Emmert presided. He said later at another occasion, “That was an excellent idea,” and regretted that the UW didn’t think of the idea sooner.

Kashima also helped to organize the 2014 celebration at the UW to commemorate the centennial of Japan’s gifting of cherry blossom trees.

According to Jeffrey M. Riedinger, vice provost for global affairs, Kashima worked quietly behind the scenes with the Consul General of Japan to further beautify the campus through a gift of 34 cherry trees. These new trees symbolize the continued relations between Japan and the United States, along with the 120-year history of Japanese and Japanese American students at the UW.

Kashima attributed the success of many of those projects to the Japanese American community. For instance, he pointed out that it was Diane Atachi who started the Cherry Blossom Tree Centennial Commemoration in 2013, but left UW later. Kashima continued the project.

Asked what he is most proud of among his list of accomplishments, Kashima said, “My honest response is to say that I cannot make such a ranking. All are memorable in different ways and all stand out with their distinctive, very positive attributes.”

“The most distinctive one, and one for which the credit belongs to the many, many persons from the UW and the Seattle Japanese American community would be the ‘UW Long Journey Home: UW Nikkei Students 1941-1942-2008 program.” On May 18, 2008, the UW conferred 449 honorary baccalaureate degrees to all Nisei men and women whose education was summarily terminated, and for which they were removed from the UW because of a World War II military order. The event was attended by over 100 former students, and their spouses, relatives, children, grandchildren, and well-wishers. All 449 Nisei became true Huskies and officially welcomed into the UW class of 2008. This redress of a WWII wrong was duplicated later at the University of California and the California State college systems, and the University of British Columbia. The UW Long Journey Home event received considerable national and international news coverage.

I still think the cherry trees will put UW on the global map for many generations to come.

Thank You, Kashima San.

Assunta can be reached at assunta@nwasianweekly.com.