Predictions and advice for the week of March 24 – 30, 2018

Rat — Given the choice, would you rather stay close to home? Where you choose to be is not as important as the reason you are there.

Ox — You are able to keep order, even as chaos reigns around you. Maintain focus on what you need to get done and not what everyone else is doing.

Tiger — Asking for help isn’t exactly your forte. However, with additional support, you should find that your strength grows as well.

Rabbit — There is much to be gained from pursuing your passions. When your hands are open, you will be ready to receive.

Dragon — When one door closes, look at it as an opportunity to open another one. What matters is that you are still moving forward.

Snake — Value can be defined in many ways. As long as it has meaning for you, then there is good cause to hold onto it.

Horse — You are adept at building an image, but don’t forget to let the real part of yourself shine through what you have created.

Goat — Something you have envisioned for quite awhile is now within reach, though the reality might not match up to what you were expecting.

Monkey — If you are leaning towards what you view as the safe option, then you should be aware that the risk could mirror the reward.

Rooster — Compared to the amount of time and effort required, the thrill of the catch might not be worth it. Seek alternate means to get what you want.

Dog — You cannot undo your past, but you do have the chance to shape how your future is going to look.

Pig — Don’t discount the person who tells you the truth. While it may not be what you want to hear, it is likely something you need to know.