An American Picture Bride

From left: Marge Luke Young, Janine Gates, Toy Luke Kay, and Bettie Luke. (Photo provided by Bettie Luke)

Noted Chinese American elder Toy Kay has released her new book, An American Picture Bride, an autobiography written with Janine Gates.

A book launch party will be held on March 11, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at The Firs, located at 426 Lilly Road Northeast in Olympia.

An American Picture Bride is the story of Kay, 93, who was born in Montana, and was raised as a daughter of the late 1800s Qing Dynasty of China.

Kay founded the Olympia Area Chinese Association and was active in several community service organizations.

Gates is a freelance journalist, photographer, and caregiver for seniors in Olympia.

