Noted Chinese American elder Toy Kay has released her new book, An American Picture Bride, an autobiography written with Janine Gates.

A book launch party will be held on March 11, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at The Firs, located at 426 Lilly Road Northeast in Olympia.

An American Picture Bride is the story of Kay, 93, who was born in Montana, and was raised as a daughter of the late 1800s Qing Dynasty of China.

Kay founded the Olympia Area Chinese Association and was active in several community service organizations.

Gates is a freelance journalist, photographer, and caregiver for seniors in Olympia.