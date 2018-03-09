Amazon removes Lord Ganesha stockings after Hindu protest

By Staff

Amazon withdrew stockings carrying image of Hindu deity Lord Ganesha from its website within two days after upset Hindus protested, calling it “highly inappropriate.”

President of Universal Society of Hinduism Rajan Zed said that Lord Ganesha was highly revered in Hinduism and was meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines, and not to cover or touch your feet and legs.

Zed said he is still waiting from a formal apology from Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s CEO — as this was not the first time Amazon has offered such products, which are deemed offensive by Hindu devotees.