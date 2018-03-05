Amazon, eBay remove ‘Chinese Boy’ costumes

Amazon UK and eBay UK have removed “Chinese Boy Fancy Dress Costumes” from its sites.

In photos on the product pages, the costumes were modeled by white children pulling their eyes back in a “slant-eye” expression, a gesture often used to mock Asians.

The sellers of the costumes were listed on Amazon as “ATOSA” and “Fyasa.” No information was immediately available about either entity, although sellers with those names appear to sell many other Halloween costumes through Amazon.

“Once this listing was brought to our attention, we immediately removed the item and contacted the seller informing them that the listing violates eBay’s offensive materials policy,” eBay told HuffPost in a statement on Jan. 30.

Amazon appeared to have removed the offending products as well. “The products in question are no longer available,” Amazon told HuffPost in a statement.

This isn’t the first time Amazon and eBay have received criticism for offensive merchandise sold through their sites.

Amazon drew backlash from the Indian community for selling products, including doormats and skateboards, featuring the image of the Hindu god Ganesh.