On April 4, 1958, 50 years ago to the day, our nation’s greatest peacemaker was brutally taken from us by a sniper’s bullet.

On Wednesday, April 4th, from 6–8:30 p.m., at Mount Zion Baptist Church, located at 1634 19th Avenue (Rev. Dr. S McKinney Ave.) the MLK Commemoration Committee, with Honorary Chair Rev. Dr. Samuel B. McKinney, will be presenting “A Day of Remembrance” for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

One of the featured speakers at the commemoration is Chandler Williams, who just returned from the Youth March in Washington, D.C. Chandler also sings and is a junior at Garfield High School, where Rev. Dr. King spoke on his only visit to Seattle in November 1961.

It is the MLK Commemoration Committee’s desire not to simply reflect on that tragic event that occurred 50 years ago, but to connect history with contemporary issues and with greater youth involvement.

The sub-themes for the commemoration will be economic equity, education, justice, police accountability, and nonviolence.

At 6 p.m., there will be a reception featuring a variety of ethnic dishes, and at 7 p.m., the program, consisting of uplifting music, the spoken word, and a diverse group of community speakers, begins.

For additional information, call (206) 778-6357.