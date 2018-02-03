Woman: Dumpster find is valuable piece of work by Chinese artist

MILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman says she recently discovered an etching her late father grabbed from a Yale University dumpster close to 20 years ago is a valuable piece of art.

Cheryl Warren tells the New Haven Register she learned from an appraiser with the television show “Antiques Roadshow” the etching is an original work by Chinese artist Zao Wou-Ki. Its estimated value is between $10,000 and $15,000.

The appraiser told her the piece is titled “Flora and Fauna” and it’s No. 190 of the 200 the artist made.

Warren says her father had a habit of picking up items from worksites while he worked construction, many items that the family assumed was junk.

Warren says she plans to sell the piece and give the money to her mother.