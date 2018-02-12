Stories of immigrants and community

Longtime International District residents shared their stories about the immigrant experience in a documentary mini series at the Wing Luke on Jan. 20.

All videos were created by English Innovations students from the Chinese Information and Service Center in collaboration with OneAmerica. They participated in the Chinatown International District Digital Storytelling class.

The event was the culmination of a yearlong project. English Innovations is an educational model for adult immigrant learners that integrates English language learning, digital literacy, and community engagement. Classes meet three times a week for 10 weeks, and students spend 2-3 hours studying out of class on tablets loaned to them for the duration of the course. A coach and volunteers support students. They engage in meaningful lessons designed to build confidence in English language learners, as they use a variety of digital literacy apps.