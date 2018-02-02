Seattle City Council approves Seattle Asian Art Museum expansion

A planned renovation and expansion of the Seattle Asian Art Museum gained unanimous approval from the Seattle City Council on Jan. 22.

Plans for the art deco building, which was initially built in 1933, include seismic upgrades, a new HVAC system with cooling and humidity controls, a loading dock, and the freight elevator, for the safety of both the museum’s visitors and its art. The museum’s expansion will include new space for galleries, offices, meetings, and studios.

The whole renovation will cost $54 million, with $21 million coming from the city. The museum’s $33 million will be helped along by federal historic building tax credits and fundraising.

3,600 square feet of the planned 13,650-square-foot expansion will stretch eastward into park land.

Construction is expected to begin in February.