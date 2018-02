By Staff

Hing Hay Park now has a big red arch in its southwest corner, just in time for the Lunar New Year.

The 20-foot-by-70-foot red “Gateway” is the final design element in the park expansion project.

The expansion opened last summer without the arch. It doubled the size of the original park that opened in 1974.

The city budgeted the expansion under the 2008 Parks and Green Spaces Levy.