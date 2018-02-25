Radio station halts broadcasts for ‘sensitivity training’

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston sports radio station facing criticism after a host used a stereotyped Asian accent to impersonate New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s agent suspended live programming while employees received “sensitivity training” on Feb. 16.

It comes after host Christian Fauria impersonated Don Yee on air the week prior. Yee is of Chinese descent but was born in Sacramento, California.

Fauria, a former Patriots tight end, was suspended for five days and has since apologized. But The Boston Globe reports at least five advertisers have terminated or suspended commercial buys as a result of the incident.