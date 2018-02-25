Police seize nearly $750K worth of pot from Tacoma home

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Lakewood police have seized 49 pounds of marijuana and more than 500 plants from a home in Tacoma.

The News Tribune reports that officers seized the drugs on Feb. 9 while serving a search warrant.

A 54-year-old Chinese national living at the home was charged on Feb. 13 with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a building for drug purposes. He was released on $20,000 bond.

Prosecutors say the operation appeared professional “with wiring routed behind walls.”

Lakewood police said the value of the marijuana and plants in the home could be up to $730,000.