PICTORIAL: NWAW and SCP presents 9th Annual Costume Contest

Fifty people participated in the Lunar New Year Children’s Parade and Northwest Asian Weekly’s 9th Annual Costume Contest in Seattle’s International District on Feb. 11, and more than 500 people attended.

Three-year-old Vivian Zhoo took home the top prize, 4-year-old Kai Lin came in second place, and 18-year-old Katie Nguyen dog-inspired jacket rounded out the top three.

The contest was judged by Rick Moore, Kathy Hu, and Jim Doane, and emceed by Gary Tang and Thu Ngo.

Thank you community sponsors Jim Doane and Tsue Chong Company, and also Pepsi, Simply Thai Restaurant, and Delta Airlines.

Photos by Sam Le & George Liu