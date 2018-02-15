Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Features / PICTORIAL: NWAW and SCP presents 9th Annual Costume Contest

PICTORIAL: NWAW and SCP presents 9th Annual Costume Contest

By Leave a Comment

Fifty people participated in the Lunar New Year Children’s Parade and Northwest Asian Weekly’s 9th Annual Costume Contest in Seattle’s International District on Feb. 11, and more than 500 people attended.

Three-year-old Vivian Zhoo took home the top prize, 4-year-old Kai Lin came in second place, and 18-year-old Katie Nguyen dog-inspired jacket rounded out the top three.

The contest was judged by Rick Moore, Kathy Hu, and Jim Doane, and emceed by Gary Tang and Thu Ngo.

Thank you community sponsors Jim Doane and Tsue Chong Company, and also Pepsi, Simply Thai Restaurant, and Delta Airlines.

Photos by Sam Le & George Liu

(Photo by Sam Le)

Leon Hou in Dog Mascot (Photo by George Liu)

Emcees Thu Ngo and Gary Tang (Photo by Sam Le)

From left: Judges Rick Moore of Simply Thai Restaurant, Kathy Hu of Delta Airlines, Attorney Jim Doane, and Xi Zheng (Photo by George Liu)

Parents taking photos of their kids (Photo by George Liu)

Photo by George Liu

From left: 2nd Place Kai Lin, 3rd Place Katie Nguyen, and 1st place Vivan Zhao

#42 Katie Nguyen, Third Place (Photo by Sam Le)

#40 Natalie Lo
#41 Kyle Tang (Photo by Sam Le)

#36 Alexander Tang #02 Cheryl Li #25 Marissa Tang #19 Keiqi Lei (Photo by Sam Le)

#35 Selina Cheng #38 Daniel Szeto (Photo by Sam Le)

#29 Hugo He #30 Hebe He #32 Jiayu Chen (Photo by Sam Le)

#27 Lily Huynh #26 Kenny Huynh (Photo by Sam Le)

#22 Ray Oyyang #25 Marissa Tang (Photo by Sam Le)

#21 Mary (Photo by Sam Le)

#18 Mathew Tan (Photo by Sam Le)

#17 Tristan (Photo by Sam Le)

#8 Van Mai #9 Hillary Su #11 Jordan Pham #12 Benjamin Hui (Photo by Sam Le)

#7 Alison #6 Calvin Lam (Photo by Sam Le)

#3 Mia Wu #4 Mako Wu (Photo by Sam Le)

#2 Cheryl Li (Photo by Sam Le)

#1 Brian Chen (Photo by Sam Le)

#46 Lucien Esparza-Chen (Photo by George Liu)

Photo by George Liu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *