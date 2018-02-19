OCA New Year celebration and recognition

OCA held its annual Golden Circle Award and Lunar New Year dinner on Feb. 6 at Joy Palace restaurant.

The organization honored Diane Narasaki and Dean Wong of Asian Counseling & Referral Service, the Kurose Family, and The Filipino Veterans Recognition & Education Project.

The Golden Circle Awards recognizes the significant contributions awardees have made to better the community and improve the lives of Asian and Pacific Islanders in the Greater Seattle area.

Formerly known as the Organization of Chinese Americans, OCA was founded in 1973 with a vision of uniting Chinese Americans across the United States into one representative voice.

The Greater Seattle Chapter was formed in 1995.