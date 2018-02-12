Nonprofit launches fundraiser to bring back Seattle’s historic streetcars

The Friends of the Benson Trolleys (FOBT) launched a fundraising campaign on Feb. 1 to restore Seattle’s historic waterfront trolleys to the streetcar line in downtown Seattle. The goal is to raise $28,000, enough money to cover the initial costs of the engineering feasibility and design work, to begin in spring of 2018.

The trolleys first arrived in Seattle from Melbourne in the late 1970s. The cars operated for decades before being removed from the waterfront in 2005, when their maintenance facility was demolished to make way for the sculpture garden.

Tomio Moriguchi, former CEO of Uwajimaya and FOBT board member, said, “These trolleys will facilitate an important connection of our historic assets — MOHAI, the Pike Place Market, Pioneer Square, and the Chinatown-International District.”