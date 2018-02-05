Mona Das drops out

Mona Das has exited the race to replace the retiring Rep. Dave Reichert (Washington state’s 8th Congressional District), because of lackluster fundraising.

Das was born to Indian parents who immigrated to America when she was 8 months old.

In 1996, she moved to the Pacific Northwest, and enjoyed a successful career in the tech industry before launching a mortgage business in 2014 that focused on educating and empowering first-time homebuyers.

Das earned a BA in Psychology from the University of Cincinnati, and an MBA in sustainable business from Pinchot University (now Presidio Graduate School).