Marilyn Strickland named Chamber President & CEO

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

SEATTLE — The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce has selected former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland as its next president and CEO, according to its website.

Strickland — whose mother is Korean, and father is Black, was Tacoma’s first elected Black mayor and the first female mayor to win two terms. She left office in December because term limits prevented her from running again.

Strickland was selected following an extensive process that identified more than 50 prospective candidates from throughout the United States.

“I am incredibly excited to take on this role,” Strickland said. “One of my top priorities will be working with business, government and nonprofit leaders toward solutions that keep our region globally competitive.”

State and regional leaders spoke with enthusiasm about Strickland’s appointment.

King County Executive Dow Constantine said, “I worked closely with Marilyn when she was Mayor of Tacoma on critical regional issues such as affordable housing and transportation, including in her role as Vice-Chair of the Sound Transit board.

She is an inspirational leader who will help the Seattle Metro Chamber in its role as a regional voice for a dynamic and inclusive economy.”

Former Governor Chris Gregoire and CEO of Challenge Seattle said, “Marilyn is a dynamic, collaborative leader with a clear vision who will work to ensure the region’s economic prosperity and high quality of life continue for future generations.”

Strickland was a honoree of the 2009 Women of Color Empowered luncheon under the Politics and Government category, sponsored by the Northwest Asian Weekly Foundation. Strickland also served on the Tacoma City Council before becoming mayor. Prior to public service, she held management positions with the American Cancer Society, Starbucks Coffee Company, and JayRay Communications.

Strickland was born in Seoul, graduated from the University of Washington and earned a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Clark-Atlanta University.

Strickland will start her new role the week of Feb. 19.