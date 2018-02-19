Louisa Hotel groundbreaking

The Woo family marked the groundbreaking of its new building on 669 South King Street on Feb. 12.

On Christmas Eve 2013, a fire in the western half of the Louisa Hotel severely damaged the structure, roof, and brick wall along Maynard Alley.

The damaged portion of the building has been demolished, and the redevelopment plan calls for adding around 90 new apartments on the upper floors and street-level retail.

Before the fire, some of Chinatown’s longest-running businesses operated in the building, including the Mon Hei Bakery and Sea Garden Restaurant. The businesses have been closed since the fire.